India Mobile Congress 2021 commenced today and will go on till 10th Dec’2021. Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday pitched for an early roll-out of 5G (fifth generation) technology in India. Lets know all the other major announcements here in this video. Ambani, in his keynote address at the inauguration of India Mobile Congress 2021, said India must complete the migration from 2G to 4G and 5G at the earliest.