Well, the Indian government is reportedly considering to restrict these Chinese smartphone manufacturers from selling phones under Rs 12,000. The reason behind it is possibly to push homegrown companies like Lava, Micromax, among others. Chinese smartphone manufacturers currently dominate the budget smartphone segment or the under Rs 15,000 price segment with some share garnered by Samsung and a few other non-Chinese companies. The news have been circulated by a Bloomberg report citing sources that came out recently, the country “seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than Rs 12,000 to kick-start its faltering domestic industry”. The move, said the report citing people close to the matter, may push Chinese smartphone makers “out of the lower segment of the world`s second-biggest mobile market”. The government’s intentions, if true, will give a body blow to companies like Xiaomi and Realme that have captured about 50 per cent market share in India in the sub Rs 12,000 and below segment, according to Counterpoint Research.