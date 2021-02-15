Here's why the Indian government and Twitter have been locking horns over the past couple of weeks over controversial tweets and accounts on the platform.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter and the Indian government have had their differences in the past but in the last few weeks, things have gotten bitter between the two. Amid the ongoing farmer protests in India numerous celebrities, activists and journalists have taken to Twitter to “express themselves”. However, the Indian government believes that the use of such controversial hashtags was neither journalistic freedom nor freedom of expression and such content could provoke people. Here’s a look into the row between the Indian government and Twitter over controversial accounts and tweets on the platform.