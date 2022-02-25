India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details

OnePlus has launched its biggest ever experience store in Bengaluru, India. The company has named this store as Oneplus Boulevard located at Brigade Road. The store is spread over 39 thousand square feet and it is of two floors. It has different entry and exit points. Natural things have been given more space in OnePlus Boulevard and a lot of greenery has been given in the store. The company said during the store launch that OnePlus Boulevard is not only a landmark retail space, but it is also dedicated to the OnePlus community. To find out more, watch our latest video!