Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops launched in India starting at Rs 35999

Infinix has launched a total of three laptops for the Indian market on Wednesday. The Infinix INBook X1 series include INBook X1 laptop, available with Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, and INBook X1 Pro laptop available with Intel Core i7 processor. All the new laptops feature a 14-inch full-HD IPS display and run on Windows 11 operating system. Watch our latest video to find out more details and prices!