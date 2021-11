Infinix INBook X1 series laptops to launch with Note 11 series smartphones

The popular smartphone maker Infinix is all set to enter the Indian laptop market. The company has made it official that it will bring its Inbook X1 series of laptops to India very soon. Infinix is expected to launch the new laptops alongside the Note 11 series of smartphones next month. To find out the full specifications of the new Infinix laptops, watch our latest video!