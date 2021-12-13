comscore htc-touch-pro2-fcc | BGR India
  Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India

Pavni Jain   |    Published: December 13, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Infinix launched the Note 11 series of smartphones on December 13. The new series comprises a total of two phones: Infinix Note 11, and Infinix Note 11S. Both the smartphones feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charger among other things. Infinix has picked up on different MediaTek chipsets for its new phones. While the Note 11 is priced at Rs 11,999, the Note 11S comes for a starting price of Rs 12,999. To find out more about the latest Note 11 series, watch our video!

