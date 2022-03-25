comscore | BGR India
  Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

The fact the Chronological Feed is coming back again is a major reversal for Instagram. Along with this, the app is also rolling another feed filtering option which will allow users to scroll through posts from their favorite accounts. To know more about Chronological Feed, do checkout our latest video. 

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 25, 2022 5:29 PM IST

Instagram Update: Meta owned app Instagram is bringing back the Chronological Feed back once again ! This means that Instagram will now allow users to see feed posts ordered by recency. The app will make this feed available to both android and iOS users, but won’t be available on the web version of Instagram. The fact the Chronological Feed is coming back again is a major reversal for Instagram. Along with this, the app is also rolling another feed filtering option which will allow users to scroll through posts from their favorite accounts. To know more about Chronological Feed, do checkout our latest video.

