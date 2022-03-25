The fact the Chronological Feed is coming back again is a major reversal for Instagram. Along with this, the app is also rolling another feed filtering option which will allow users to scroll through posts from their favorite accounts. To know more about Chronological Feed, do checkout our latest video.
