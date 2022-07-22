The latest update has just put some improvements in that. Which says that now Instagram users will be able to find restaurants, attractions, and other popular places via the app.

Instagram recently added a new cool Maps feature that will allow its users to find new locations very conveniently. Until now, you were only able to watch posts of people visiting a particular place, but were not able to know about the actual location details. The latest update has just put some improvements in that. Which says that now Instagram users will be able to find restaurants, attractions, and other popular places via the app. “We are introducing a new searchable map on IG today,” Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an Instagram story while making an announcement about the same. “You can now discover popular local businesses near you and filter by category.”