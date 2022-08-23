the Dual feature had actually been in development for several years, and it’s release around the time of BeReal’s explosion in popularity was simply “convenient.”

Instagram confirms it’s testing a new photo-centric feature called Candid Challenges, which shares similarities with the increasingly popular app BeReal. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered Candid Challenges, a feature that encourages users to share a selfie every day at a random time. “This feature is an internal prototype, and not testing externally,” said Meta spokesperson Christine Pai. That suggests there’s no definite timeline for when the feature might become available publicly, if it even releases at all. But given how Meta and other social media giants have responded to other popular apps over the years, it seems safe to assume that Instagram will eventually roll out a response to BeReal if its popularity continues. After all, when Snapchat’s Stories feature became popular, Instagram rolled out a Stories feature of its own, and Reels is an obvious response to the popularity of TikTok. This isn’t even the first time Meta has been accused of copying BeReal. Last month, around the time BeReal was rocketing in popularity, it widely rolled out a new feature called Dual which allows you to take a photo or video from both your phone’s front and rear camera simultaneously. People were quick to point out the BeReal similarities, although Dual differs by allowing you to capture content whenever you want, rather than having to wait for a daily notification. But according to one former Instagram product designer, the Dual feature had actually been in development for several years, and it’s release around the time of BeReal’s explosion in popularity was simply “convenient.”