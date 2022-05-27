Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more

Instagram, a photo-sharing network owned by Meta, has announced the addition of a new feature for India. 1 Minute Music tracks for Reels have been released by the photo-sharing network

According to the firm, the new feature on the site will provide users with a variety of music tracks and movies to let them interact more deeply by creating longer Reels and Stories. More than 200 musicians and their songs may be found on the app from all around the country.

Paras Sharma, Director, Content and Community Partnerships at Facebook India (Meta), stated in a statement, “Today’s Instagram trends are fuelled by music. Reels is, in fact, becoming a forum for consumers to discover new music and artists.”

He also said “We’re providing folks access to an exclusive set of tracks called ‘1 Minute Music,’ which they can utilise to make their reels more exciting. We also hope that this platform will serve as a model for established and young musicians to use Reels to share their own music and make their own films.”

Artists have been using the site to launch their music and share it with others since its introduction, which has fueled various trends on the platform. Instagram is now releasing the ‘1 Minute Music’ property to further feed this and motivate people to release their potential, it added.