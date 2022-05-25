Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details

With a new visual identity, we're adding new vibrancy and purpose to our colors, typeface, logo, and other brand aspects Instagram

Instagram Sans is a new way for Instagram’s global community to express themselves in areas like Stories and Reels, thanks to the Meta-owned platform.

Instagram, the photo-sharing platform owned by Meta, has announced the addition of a brighter icon as well as its own font. The content will be placed in the centre of the window, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression, according to the business.

“With a new visual identity, we’re adding new vibrancy and purpose to our colors, typeface, logo, and other brand aspects,” Instagram said in a statement. Our new system is built to support ongoing evolution so that we can provide our community with more vivid and inclusive experiences. “Instagram Sans, the network’s new typeface, was created with heritage in mind and features numerous worldwide scripts, according to the platform.