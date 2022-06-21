comscore Apple starts exchange offer with iPhone 5C for existing iPhone 4 users in India | BGR India
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps Available on IOS and Android, To Know More Watch the Video

Top 5 Apps are following:-  Simply Yoga, Yoga:Down Dog, Daily yoga, Yoga Studio, Yoga 108

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 21, 2022 9:52 PM IST

People nowadays want to do yoga to stay fit, But they don’t know how. So, let us tell you about five apps available on both iOS and Android platforms that will be very useful to you, Top 5 Apps are following:-  Simply Yoga, Yoga:Down Dog, Daily yoga, Yoga Studio, Yoga 108
Yoga Studio- Turn your living room into your studio with yoga studio! Play, Create, Customize and Schedule easy to follow HD video yoga classes with full teacher commentary. View classes anytime, Anywhere needed after downloading for easy access.
Simply Yoga- It is FREE own personal yoga instructor. The App contain six levels 1 yoga routines that step you through each poses, As well as streaming yoga classes. Each pose is demonstrated by a certified instructor, So simply choose your workout length and follow along in the comfort of your own home.
Yoga:Down Dog- A new workout every time! With Down Dog you get a brand new yoga practice every time you come to your mat, Unlike following pre-recorded videos. Down Dog won’t make you do the same workout over and over again. With over 60,000 different configurations, Down Dog gives you the power to build a yoga practice you love!
Daily yoga: Fitness+Meditation- Daily Yoga is the platform that provides health benefits for both your mind and body with multiple yoga poses, Various guided yoga classes and weight loss yoga challenges. Start your day with a yoga workout, Increase flexibility and balance, Improve performance in daily activities,Keep good posture, Get fit and healthy!
Yoga 108- Yoga 108 app helps you learn and pronounce asanas names in Sanskrit. Yoga 108 app helps you learn and pronounce asana ( yoga poses ) names in Sanskrit. The audio can also be played at a slower pace to facilitate easy learning.

