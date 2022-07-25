Apple already showcased iOS 16 during its WWDC event last month.

Apple in its recent developments have released the public beta version of iOS 16 to all its users with compatible iPhones. Earlier, it was only available to the app developers, and the stable version is expected to be released at the end of September or October, following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Apple already showcased iOS 16 during its WWDC event last month. Lets Look at some cool features that you will get after updating your iPhone to iOS 16 Beta.