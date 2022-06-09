comscore iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network’s password on iPhone | BGR India

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

Apple discussed the features of the new iPhone software iOS 16, in depth at WWDC 2022. In the upcoming iOS 16, Apple is finally allowing users to view saved Wi-Fi passwords. The password of cached Wi-Fi networks has never been visible on the iPhone, but a simple setting now does.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 9, 2022 6:51 PM IST

On the iPhone, sharing Wi-Fi passwords has never been simple. When you visit a family member or a friend who possesses an iPhone, you will realize how difficult it is. You must either recall the Wi-Fi password or read it from a note you penned one fine day. However, unless you have an Apple device, you can’t rely on your iPhone to figure out your Wi-Fi password. When iOS 16 is released later this year, however, this will no longer be the case.

When you connect to a Wi-Fi network, the log of that network displays in the Wi-Fi settings. By pressing on the Wi-Fi log and then on “Password” in the developer preview of iOS 16, you may see the password. Unless Apple decides to change the feature, it’s likely that the identical setting will appear in the stable version of iOS 16. It could either add new functionality or eliminate existing capabilities.

Apart from the new ability of the new iPhone software to show passwords of saved Wi-Fi networks, iOS 16 also includes new lock screen widgets, edit and undo functionalities in Messages, an even better Live Text feature that now works with videos, and shared iCloud photo libraries that make sharing photos with family a lot easier. In iOS 16, Apple also improved privacy features, including a function that will assist users who are in an abusive relationship.

 

