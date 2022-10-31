These new Apple run on iPads run on iPad OS 16 out of the box. The iPad Pro (2022) can detect an Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above their screens for precise sketching and more.

Apple recently announced the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) and the redesigned iPad (2022) models that come with the Apple M2 chip, whereas the A14 Bionic SoC powers the iPad (2022). These new Apple run on iPads run on iPad OS 16 out of the box. The iPad Pro (2022) can detect an Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above their screens for precise sketching and more. Apple iPad Pro (2022): Specifications The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) features a Liquid Retina display with a 1688×2388 pi resolution. Meanwhile, the 12-inch iPad Pro (2022) gets a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Both these models have an up to 120Hz refresh rate display with ProMotion technology. As per Apple, they are designed to detect the Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above the screens for improved precision. The iPad Pro (2022) models are powered by an Apple M2 SoC. Apple iPad (2022): Specifications The iPad (2022) sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers a 1640×2360 pi resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, this tablet packs an Apple A14 Bionic SoC. This chipset is said to provide up to 20 percent better performance and up to 10 percent better graphics than the previous model. The iPad also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and optional 5G cellular network compatibility.