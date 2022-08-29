comscore reliance-jio-infocomm-logo1-1 | BGR India
  • Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

if you get the iPhone 11 from Flipkart right now, you would only need to spend Rs 39,999.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 29, 2022 6:23 PM IST

 

Flipkart is back again with some amazing deals and offers on your favourite Apple iPhones which includes, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11. We in this video are showing deal of the day on iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11, the eldest of the bunch, is nevertheless a popular option. Even though some Android phones in its price range may be more powerful, this phone is still a solid option for those trying to save money on an iPhone. Although Apple reduced the official price of the iPhone 11 to Rs 49,900 last year, the device was not discontinued. But if you get the iPhone 11 from Flipkart right now, you would only need to spend Rs 39,999. That represents a savings of Rs 9,901. Cardholders of the HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank will be qualified for the additional discounts.

