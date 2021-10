iPhone 12 available with Rs 11000 discount in Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is already live where the e-commerce giant is offering good deals on smartphones. Users can buy Android phones as well as iPhone models with massive discounts. For example, in our latest video we suggest buying iPhone 12 64GB ROM variant via Flipkart that can save you Rs 11,000, or maybe more. Find out in our video!