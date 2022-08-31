comscore Jolla to launch its first Sailfish-powered smartphone in India exclusively on Snapdeal | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart

Videos

Watch Next

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details 1.52

News

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart 1.6

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart
Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More 1.38

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details 1.29

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart

The iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, is listed at a discount of Rs 14,000 on Flipkart.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 31, 2022 7:59 PM IST

iPhone 13: Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 Series at the September event 2022 but before that Flipkart is offering an irresistible deal on the smartphone. The iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, is listed at a discount of Rs 14,000 on Flipkart. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can exchange their old phone and get up to Rs 19,000 off on their new phone. Apart from that, HDFC buyers will also get Rs 1000 off on the iPhone 13. iPhone 13, which was priced at Rs 79,900 for 128GB, is selling for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. This is the lowest price the iPhone 13 available for. On Amazon, the iPhone 13 retails for $69,900. Flipkart offers more discounts on smartphones. Meanwhile let me tell you about the phone features and specifications The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box. In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn’t reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks