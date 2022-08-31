The iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, is listed at a discount of Rs 14,000 on Flipkart.

iPhone 13: Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 Series at the September event 2022 but before that Flipkart is offering an irresistible deal on the smartphone. The iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, is listed at a discount of Rs 14,000 on Flipkart. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can exchange their old phone and get up to Rs 19,000 off on their new phone. Apart from that, HDFC buyers will also get Rs 1000 off on the iPhone 13. iPhone 13, which was priced at Rs 79,900 for 128GB, is selling for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. This is the lowest price the iPhone 13 available for. On Amazon, the iPhone 13 retails for $69,900. Flipkart offers more discounts on smartphones. Meanwhile let me tell you about the phone features and specifications The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box. In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn’t reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.