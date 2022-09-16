The Apple iPhone 13, which retails for 69,900, will be available for a price tag of Rs 49,990 in the sale.

iPhone 13 price will be slashed to more than half in the upcoming Fipkart’s Big Billion Days sale from September 23 to September 30 in India. Ahead of it, the eCommerce platform has been teasing some of the phones that will be discounted in the sale. Flipkart is revealing prices for every brand and product every day. Apple’s iPhone 13’s price has also been revealed. The device will be available at a never seen price on the platform, let’s take a look. The Apple iPhone 13, which retails for 69,900, will be available for a price tag of Rs 49,990 in the sale. This pricing will likely be for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage. Also, there will be an added discount/ offer on the exchange of an old smartphone with a certain value and you could get more discount on exchange which could be upto Rs. 17,000.