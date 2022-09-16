comscore iPhone 13 Check out the Best Deals and Offers on iPhone 13

Videos

Watch Next

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details 1.52

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 1.03

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features 3.07

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More 1.35

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

The Apple iPhone 13, which retails for 69,900, will be available for a price tag of Rs 49,990 in the sale.

Shruti Sharma   |    Updated: September 16, 2022 12:34 PM IST

iPhone 13 price will be slashed to more than half in the upcoming Fipkart’s Big Billion Days sale from September 23 to September 30 in India. Ahead of it, the eCommerce platform has been teasing some of the phones that will be discounted in the sale. Flipkart is revealing prices for every brand and product every day. Apple’s iPhone 13’s price has also been revealed. The device will be available at a never seen price on the platform, let’s take a look. The Apple iPhone 13, which retails for 69,900, will be available for a price tag of Rs 49,990 in the sale. This pricing will likely be for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage. Also, there will be an added discount/ offer on the exchange of an old smartphone with a certain value and you could get more discount on exchange which could be upto Rs. 17,000.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks