comscore iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

Videos

Watch Next

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More 2.17

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More
Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones 1.49

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details 2.2

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch 1.42

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

The 14 Pro has the same 6.1in OLED display and premium stainless steel and glass design as previous models, but the large notch at top of the screen containing the cameras for Face ID has been replaced by a 31% smaller pill-shaped design Apple calls the “dynamic island”. 

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 28, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Apple at its Far out Event 2022 launched its iPhone 14 series and the latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts.

The 14 Pro has the same 6.1in OLED display and premium stainless steel and glass design as previous models, but the large notch at top of the screen containing the cameras for Face ID has been replaced by a 31% smaller pill-shaped design Apple calls the “dynamic island”.
Today in this video we will be sharing the features of Dynamic island display and how does it functions. Watch this video for details

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks