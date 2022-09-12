From a redesigned notch area called ‘Dynamic Island’, always-on display to a new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with some really great features.

iPhone 14 Pro launched recently at Apple’s Far Out event which is according to Apple is company’s most jam-packed iPhone in terms of features. From a redesigned notch area called ‘Dynamic Island’, always-on display to a new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with some really great features. Apple, as usual, is the master of marketing and it is turning no stones unturned to hype the features present in its flagship as groundbreaking. However, there are a number of features in the iPhone 14 Pro that many Android smartphones have already had for years. However, Apple is doing something different with each feature that you will find in Google-powered Android phones. Lets Look at the five iPhone 14 Pro features that we first saw on Android.