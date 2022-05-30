comscore IMG_2231 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

Videos

Watch Next

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 3.59

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts 2.10

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more 1.29

News

Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more
New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details 3.8

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

The upcoming iPhone software, known as iOS 16, would include new features such as widget-like wallpapers.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: May 30, 2022 11:24 PM IST

Apple’s more costly iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are expected to launch later this year, may finally feature an always-on display. Apple is working on releasing the functionality with iOS 16, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which will allow the top-end iPhone 14 Pro to show a few things on the display when it is locked. His information backs up what we’ve heard regarding the iPhone 14 Pro, and since he is a reliable source, the iPhone may finally have an always-on display.

The iPhone’s always-on display option will function similarly to the Apple Watch Series 5 and higher models. In other words, when the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are in always-on mode, the frame rate of the screen is reduced, allowing them to use less power. This is similar to how the always-on option on modern Android phones works. The low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, which Apple has been employing on the Watch since Series 5, is a vital component. Because the LTPO’s drop frame rates are so low, it consumes extremely little power when the always-on option is enabled.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to these analysts, will include an LTPO display, which will enable the always-on feature. However, the feature is likely to be limited to the more expensive iPhone 14 versions. The remaining two, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, may have the same display as before. This, however, is not a new feature. For years, a few of Android devices have enabled always-on displays.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Twitter launched 1.56
Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video 1.55
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video 1.55
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video
Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video 2.25
Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video
Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video 2.02
Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details 2.35
WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and 2.2
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details 1.28
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature 1.35
TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature
An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off 2.38
An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off
WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know 2.07
WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know
WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates 1.48
WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More 3.4
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series 2.48
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more 1.38
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video 3.6
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks