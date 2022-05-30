The upcoming iPhone software, known as iOS 16, would include new features such as widget-like wallpapers.

Apple’s more costly iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are expected to launch later this year, may finally feature an always-on display. Apple is working on releasing the functionality with iOS 16, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which will allow the top-end iPhone 14 Pro to show a few things on the display when it is locked. His information backs up what we’ve heard regarding the iPhone 14 Pro, and since he is a reliable source, the iPhone may finally have an always-on display.

The iPhone’s always-on display option will function similarly to the Apple Watch Series 5 and higher models. In other words, when the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are in always-on mode, the frame rate of the screen is reduced, allowing them to use less power. This is similar to how the always-on option on modern Android phones works. The low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, which Apple has been employing on the Watch since Series 5, is a vital component. Because the LTPO’s drop frame rates are so low, it consumes extremely little power when the always-on option is enabled.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to these analysts, will include an LTPO display, which will enable the always-on feature. However, the feature is likely to be limited to the more expensive iPhone 14 versions. The remaining two, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, may have the same display as before. This, however, is not a new feature. For years, a few of Android devices have enabled always-on displays.