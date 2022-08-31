comscore Why killing Nokia’s feature phone and Android smartphones is the right move for Microsoft | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details 2.14

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details
SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details 1.52

News

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart 1.54

News

iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart 1.6

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

One of these features is rumoured to be satellite calling and texting and if the iPhone 14 Pro does have it, it puts the phone's launch in India in trouble.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 31, 2022 8:23 PM IST

Apple September 2022 Far Out event is just around the corner and we all are desperately waiting for the super iPhone 14 series to get launched and this is clearly because Apple is expected to offer big upgrades with the iPhone 14 Pro models, which the base models — iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max – may miss. One of these features is rumoured to be satellite calling and texting and if the iPhone 14 Pro does have it, it puts the phone’s launch in India in question why is that let me tell you.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks