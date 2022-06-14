This implies that the company will most likely release four models, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

According to reports, Apple will continue to release four iPhone models this year, with a minor change. The company will for go the’mini’ iPhone model in favour of a simple’max’ variant. This implies that the company will most likely release four models, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The’max’ version of the regular model is said to have a 6.7-inch display. The’mini’ version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 featured a 5.4-inch display. Customers will be able to enjoy the large-screen iPhone without having to pay the premium that the ‘Pro Max’ version usually carries. Although Apple has yet to officially announce its iPhone 14 lineup, this minor but significant change appears to be on the way this year. It also raises concerns about the fate of the current iPhone 13 mini, which costs Rs 69,900 in India With the release of the iPhone 13 series last year, many experts predicted that Apple would discontinue the’mini’ versions of iPhones. According to one report, Apple will stop producing the iPhone 12 mini in June 2021, nearly eight months after its debut. Similar claims were made by JP Morgan analyst William Yang in February 2021, who stated that Apple is planning to reduce production of the iPhone 12 mini due to low sales. Similarly, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners data, the iPhone 13 continues to attract a “very small” share of customers. In the United States, where iPhones dominate the smartphone market, the latest mini model sold the fewest units compared to its three siblings. Interestingly, after several years, the other three iPhone 13 models were much more popular and had the largest sales share in the US. According to the study, the Apple iPhone 13 series had a 71 percent sales share in the United States between January and March 2022. However, the iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini had only a 3% sales share.