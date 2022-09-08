Apple is bringing the 5-core GPU to the iPhone 14 series this time. And yes, there is a purple coloured iPhone which looks really cool and pleasing to the eyes.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched Know price and Details

Apple’s Far out event 2022 unveiled 4 new beauties by apple which are the iPhone 14 which also now has a bigger brother iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 pro and pro max phones with totally new bunch of features and some really cool vibrant and fresh colours. And a notch which comes with a purpose now.

Lets talk about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus first, So to talk about the display The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display and iPhone 14 Plus gets the bigger 6.7-inch OLED display hence the Plus variant. But the notch is the same guys. And yes, Apple sticks with the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple is bringing the 5-core GPU to the iPhone 14 series this time. And yes, there is a purple coloured iPhone which looks really cool and pleasing to the eyes.