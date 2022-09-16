comscore iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins Check out the offers online and offline

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on Sept 16, 5:30 pm and iPhone 14 Plus on October 7, 2022.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 16, 2022 7:30 PM IST

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in India begins from September 16. Interested customers can buy the latest iPhones from various online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Flipkart, as well as Vijay Sales, and offline Apple authorised stores, including I-Advance. Those who are planning to buy the new iPhone 14 Plus can buy this handset on October 7.

Apple introduced some interesting launch offers for its iPhone 14 series in India. 5 per cent instant cashback up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models is being offered. Also, customers will also get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options for all the iPhone 14 series devices. In addition, Apple is also offering up to Rs 58,730 for trade-in (exchange) on select iPhone models.

According to the company, for Phone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, customers can get a Cashback of Rs 4,000 each and for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus a Cashback of Rs 5,000 each. Customers can also get an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on these new iPhones. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on Sept 16, 5:30 pm and iPhone 14 Plus on October 7, 2022.

