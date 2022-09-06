The excitement has now been increased by a recent rumour that claims the iPhone 14 may cost less than the iPhone 13.

The much awaited apple event is just here and news on the upcoming iPhone 14 series is taking rounds on the internet daily and apple lovers are eagerly waiting for the launch. The excitement has now been increased by a recent rumour that claims the iPhone 14 may cost less than the iPhone 13.

It goes against Apple’s general direction, though. It has been reported that the ordinary iPhone 14 may cost less than anticipated. The entry-level iPhone 14 model is anticipated to be less expensive than the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 could start at roughly Rs 60,000, per a report.