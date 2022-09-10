comscore iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes
  Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes

Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the sole Apple smartphone of 2023 to get a periscope camera lens.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 10, 2022 3:36 PM IST

After the grand launch of the Apple Far Out Event of the Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones, a new report is taking rounds on the internet which claimed that the brand will likely continue to offer four models in 2023 as well – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro , and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also, Apple is most likely to differentiate between its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models with next year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Also, The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the sole Apple smartphone of 2023 to get a periscope camera lens. According to MacRumors, in a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens is reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera’s image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels allows for a longer “folded” telephoto setup inside phones, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness.

