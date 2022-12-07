Apple launched the iPhone 14 series among some other models. The lineup includes four models in total – the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

After the grand launch of iPhone 14 series internet is flooded with iPhone 15 ultra, Recently leaked renders suggest that, after 3 years, Apple is considering changing the design language of its iPhone 15 series. Shifting from a flat to a curved design, once again. As per the latest report coming from Apple Insider, the iPhone 15 Ultra will come with curved edges. This is for the first time that renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra have been leaked, giving us a rough picture of how it could actually look. Now, the curved design means the top-end iPhone model will be a lot different in terms of looks when compared to the current iPhone models. The iPhone 14 series and even a year older iPhone 13 series sports a flat-edged design, a design debuted with the iPhone 12.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series among some other models. The lineup includes four models in total – the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple ditched the “mini” model this year and replaced it with “plus”. Next year too, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to refresh the lineup a bit.