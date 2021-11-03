iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will end today, on November 3. Before the Diwali 2021 sale ends, we suggest buying the iPhone SE that was launched last year. The Apple’s iPhone SE comes with powerful A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel single rear camera, and a 7-megapixel front shooter among other specifications.

The original price of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is Rs 39,900 but in the Flipkart sale, users can buy it for Rs 30,099. Customers can save even more using the exchange offer. Watch out our latest video for more details!