Apple is working on an updated version of the low-cost iPhone SE. It is expected to bring some major changes to bring it in line with the flagship iPhone lineup. The iPhone SE was discontinued by Apple on September 12, 2018. Its successor, the iPhone SE (2020), was announced on April 15, 2020, and released on April 24, 2020. Here are some upgrades we may expect with the next-generation iPhone once it launches.

Apple hasn’t revealed any release date for its flagship low-cost iPhone. However, according to some reports, it may launch in the end of 2024.

The current ‌iPhone SE‌ is equipped with 5G technology, and the next-generation version will likely get an upgraded 5G chip with support for more bands.