comscore iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon What all to expect ?
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

Videos

Watch Next

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More 2.59

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price 2.28

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices 2.52

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price 3.36

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

The iPhone SE series phones till now packed a smaller 4.7-inch LCD display with quite thick bezels. The same report states that the upcoming iPhone SE model will come with a notch, again for the very first time in the series.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 12, 2022 10:42 AM IST

After the successful launch of the latest iPhone 14 series, the US-based tech giant is reportedly working on its fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is expected to come with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch cutout at the top of the screen. “According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the device will feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch, reports MacRumors. Whether the iPhone SE notch will contain a TrueDepth camera array like other iPhone models to facilitate Face ID is not known. The device is expected to come later next year. Now, it will be great to see an affordable iPhone coming with a larger display. The iPhone SE series phones till now packed a smaller 4.7-inch LCD display with quite thick bezels. The same report states that the upcoming iPhone SE model will come with a notch, again for the very first time in the series.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks