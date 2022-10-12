The iPhone SE series phones till now packed a smaller 4.7-inch LCD display with quite thick bezels. The same report states that the upcoming iPhone SE model will come with a notch, again for the very first time in the series.

After the successful launch of the latest iPhone 14 series, the US-based tech giant is reportedly working on its fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is expected to come with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch cutout at the top of the screen. “According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the device will feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch, reports MacRumors. Whether the iPhone SE notch will contain a TrueDepth camera array like other iPhone models to facilitate Face ID is not known. The device is expected to come later next year. Now, it will be great to see an affordable iPhone coming with a larger display. The iPhone SE series phones till now packed a smaller 4.7-inch LCD display with quite thick bezels. The same report states that the upcoming iPhone SE model will come with a notch, again for the very first time in the series.