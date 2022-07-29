Well The iQOO 9T has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that operates at 120Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 9T will be launching in India on August 2, but ahead of the launch most of the details have been revealed by several known YouTubers. Its being said that the device will be revealed under Rs 50,000 segment and it comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In this video we will talking about its features and price so without much delay lets get started. So lets go with the leaked features first, Well The iQOO 9T has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that operates at 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device features a 4,700mAh battery and the company bundles a 120W fast charger in the box.