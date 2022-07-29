comscore HTC Butterfly S India launch around the corner | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers 2.3

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places 2.12

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 1.56

News

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature 1.31

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

Well The iQOO 9T has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that operates at 120Hz refresh rate.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 29, 2022 6:10 PM IST

The iQOO 9T will be launching in India on August 2, but ahead of the launch most of the details have been revealed by several known YouTubers. Its being said that the device will be revealed under Rs 50,000 segment and it comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In this video we will talking about its features and price so without much delay lets get started. So lets go with the leaked features first, Well The iQOO 9T has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that operates at 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device features a 4,700mAh battery and the company bundles a 120W fast charger in the box.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year 2.48
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL 1.54
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL
OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date 1.3
OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 2.25
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video 1.31
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More 1.57
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications 2.0
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more 1.42
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users 2.8
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video 1.51
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help. 1.39
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs 2.51
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not 1.50
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video 2.02
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval 2.22
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video 1.16
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks