The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is expected to be made official in the Indian market this month. Moreover, the handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset. Officially, iQoo is yet to make an announcement about the handset. However, ahead of the launch, key specifications of the upcoming device have surfaced on the web.

Reportedly, iQoo Z6 Lite is expected to feature a 6.68-inch display and house a battery backup of 5,000mAh with 18W charging support. Moreover, the smartphone from iQoo is expected to come in the variants of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage or 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage.

For optics, the upcoming device from the Chinese smartphone brand can feature a 13MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Talking about the price of the upcoming handset from iQoo, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is expected to be launched in India under ₹15,000. Moreover, the iQoo Z6 Lite is reportedly the trimmed version of the iQoo Z6 which is available in India at a price of ₹17,000. The Z6 device is available in three different variants including the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB variants.