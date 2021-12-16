comscore iQOO Neo 5S launch confirm for December 20 | Know all expected specs and features | BGR India
iQOO Neo 5S launch confirm for December 20 | Know all expected specs and features

iQOO Neo 5S smartphone to launch on December 20

Pavni Jain   |    Published: December 16, 2021 8:27 PM IST

iQOO Neo 5S smartphone is confirmed to launch on December 20 but in China. The company has shared the first look of the smartphone via its official Weibo account. The first look image reveals a few of its specifications like a triple rear camera setup, matte finish at the back, curved corners, and more. Whereas the expected features of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 16MP front camera, and a 120Hz display refresh rate. To find out more, watch our latest video!

