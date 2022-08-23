Again, just like the JioPhone Next, the Jio 5G Phone is said to run on PragatiOS.

The telecom giant Jio launched its first smartphone, dubbed the JioPhone Next last year. In addition to the Jio 5G Phone, the telecom operator is expected to launch its much-awaited 5G services at least for select cities or areas. Ahead of the launch of the Jio 5G Phone, a lot has already been revealed, including the price and specifications. Rumors suggest that Jio will build the affordable 5G phone together with Google. Again, just like the JioPhone Next, the Jio 5G Phone is said to run on PragatiOS.