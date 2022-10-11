The build of the JioBook is described as having a metallic hinge system and an ABS plastic chassis body in the government e-marketplace entry.

Reliance Jio has launched its first ever laptop in the country. The laptop is listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal that reveals its specifications and price. Listed as Jio Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11.6 Inch Netbook, the laptop costs ₹19,500. Although it is already on sale, not everyone can buy it. Only government departments can shop via the GeM portal. It is expected that the laptop will be made available for the general public during Diwali. JioBook was first unveiled at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022. The laptop is powered by the Snapdragon 665 Processor which is based on ARM technology. Moreover, the notebook comes with a built-in 4G SIM for simple networking. To talk about laptops specs and features. The build of the JioBook is described as having a metallic hinge system and an ABS plastic chassis body in the government e-marketplace entry. An 11.6-inch HD display with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution will be featured on the JioBook. The refresh rate would be limited to the industry-standard 60Hz rate.