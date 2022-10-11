comscore JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

Videos

Watch Next

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices 2.52

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price 3.36

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price
WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More 2.07

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More
Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details 2.09

News

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

The build of the JioBook is described as having a metallic hinge system and an ABS plastic chassis body in the government e-marketplace entry.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 11, 2022 11:26 AM IST

Reliance Jio has launched its first ever laptop in the country. The laptop is listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal that reveals its specifications and price. Listed as Jio Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11.6 Inch Netbook, the laptop costs ₹19,500. Although it is already on sale, not everyone can buy it. Only government departments can shop via the GeM portal. It is expected that the laptop will be made available for the general public during Diwali. JioBook was first unveiled at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022. The laptop is powered by the Snapdragon 665 Processor which is based on ARM technology. Moreover, the notebook comes with a built-in 4G SIM for simple networking. To talk about laptops specs and features. The build of the JioBook is described as having a metallic hinge system and an ABS plastic chassis body in the government e-marketplace entry. An 11.6-inch HD display with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution will be featured on the JioBook. The refresh rate would be limited to the industry-standard 60Hz rate.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks