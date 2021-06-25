Reliance Jio in partnership with Google has announced JioPhone Next with 5G connectivity in India. Here's a closer look at the device.

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries’ 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) announced JioPhone Next, developed in partnership with Google. The new smartphone will offer consumers an optimised Android experience on top of entry-level hardware to attract the masses. JioPhone Next will launch later this year on September 10 and according to the company will be “the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally.” Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new JioPhone Next 5G smartphone.