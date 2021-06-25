comscore JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced: Price in India specifications
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10

Videos

Watch Next

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale 1.63

News

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies 2.20

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies
OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV 2.35

News

OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV
OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know 2.48

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10

Reliance Jio in partnership with Google has announced JioPhone Next with 5G connectivity in India. Here's a closer look at the device.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: June 25, 2021 9:23 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries’ 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) announced JioPhone Next, developed in partnership with Google. The new smartphone will offer consumers an optimised Android experience on top of entry-level hardware to attract the masses. JioPhone Next will launch later this year on September 10 and according to the company will be “the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally.” Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new JioPhone Next 5G smartphone.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored