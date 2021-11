JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6499

The JioPhone Next is Reliance’s first smartphone. It is available for purchase on Reliance Digital online store at a price of Rs 6,499. For those who are interested in this entry-level smartphone, let us share a list of specifications. JioPhone Next is equipped with a 5.45-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 SoC, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front shooter among other things. To find out more, watch our latest video!