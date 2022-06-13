The Poco F4 5G has recently been discovered in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench.

The Poco F4 5G smartphone will be available in the Indian market very soon. The company has already officially confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming device ahead of its launch. The Poco F4 5G has recently been discovered in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench. The listing has revealed important details about the new Poco phone. According to Geekbench, the Poco F4 5G will have an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz. This SoC will be the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which the company has already confirmed for the new Poco device. According to the listing, the Poco F4 5G will have 12GB of RAM in one of the variants and will run Android 12 out of the box. The Poco F4 5G received a single-core score of 978 and a multi-core score of 3,254 on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reveals no other information about the phone. Specifications and features of the Poco F4 5G have been officially confirmed. So far, Poco has confirmed that the F4 5G will include Liquid Cool 2.0 technology to reduce heat while performing graphics-intensive tasks such as gaming. In addition to seven-layer graphite sheets for heat dissipation, the phone will include a vapour chamber. So far, the company has only confirmed these specifications for the new Poco F4 5G smartphone.