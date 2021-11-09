Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 19999

Lava has launched its first ever 5G smartphone in India. It is Lava Agni 5G and the smartphone comes with good specs and features. The Agni 5G smartphone has quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. Users get a 16-megapixel front shooter to click selfies. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 System-on-Chip. For the prices, Lava has attached a price tag of Rs 19,999 with the smartphone. It will be available in a single configuration, that is, 8GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. To find out more, watch our latest video!