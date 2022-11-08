comscore Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India cheapest 5G under 10k
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, accompanied by two more sensors. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 8, 2022 6:21 PM IST

Lava has launched a new most cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone in India for the masses. Priced at just Rs 9,999, the newly launched Lava Blaze 5G is one of the most affordable 5G devices in the country. To talk about the features well The Lava Blaze 5G looks quite similar to the Lava Blaze Pro with a flat edge design and waterdrop-notch display. However, its rear camera module looks slightly different since one of the camera sensors is housed inside a square cut out. The smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it runs on Android 12 out of the box. The phone draws power from MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 and there’s support for 3GB virtual RAM that utilises idle storage to increase RAM capacity. The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, accompanied by two more sensors. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

