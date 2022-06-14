The OnePlus 10/10T specifications have also been revealed by the tip. Surprisingly, it offers significant improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Yogesh Brar and Onsitego, has revealed renders of the OnePlus 10/10T, with a disclaimer about the handset’s name and design being incorrect. The OnePlus 10/10T specifications have also been revealed by the tip. Surprisingly, it offers significant improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro (as we usually expect it to be the other way around). According to rumours, the upcoming OnePlus 10T will be the company’s final flagship phone for this year. That leaves us wondering when the rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra will be released. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera layout appears to have been inspired by the OPPO Reno 8 Pro, as the camera bump has been stretched out to the edge. We also see Hasselblad branding and the classic sandstone black. While the OnePlus 10 Pro has a curved display with a punch-hole cutout on the left, the OnePlus 10/10T appears to have a flat display with a punch-hole cutout in the centre. Apart from a volume rocker on the left and a power button on the right, the iconic Alert slider is absent. According to the source, these renders are early prototypes and should be treated with caution. OnePlus 10/OnePlus 10T specifications like display- 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED 120Hz, processor-Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC 4, battery-4,800mAh, charging- 150W , triple rear camera-50MP + 16MP + 2MP , selfie snapper-32MP, Expected Price: Rs. 47,999.