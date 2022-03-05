comscore Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here’s What You Can Expect – Checkout Video | BGR India
  Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video

Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video

These leaks reveal the specs and designs of the upcoming smartphone. The phone may come with a refreshed design and can likely offer 144Hz display. It may feature a 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 5, 2022 4:40 PM IST

Realme 9 5G designs and specs Leaked: Smartphone company Realme can bring it’s latest smartphone Realme 9 5G in India later this month. A couple of weeks before we saw the launch of two smartphones under Realme 9 series – Realme 9 Pro and Realme Pro+. Now, the leaks of Realme 9 is floating over the internet. Tipster Mukul Sharma who is known for revealing details around Realme’s projects revealed a render of the device. These leaks reveal the specs and designs of the upcoming smartphone. The phone may come with a refreshed design and can likely offer 144Hz display. It may feature a 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution and can be powered by MediaTek 810 6G chipset. Watch video to find out more on the leaks and renders of Realme 9 5G.

