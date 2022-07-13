Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

The new Lenovo Legion 5i series features a number of innovative firsts and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i has powerful processing and graphics for budding gaming prowess.

Lenovo recently launched the new Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i along with Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i in India. All laptops are coming with the 12th generation Intel Core processor, comes with faster graphics, improved battery performance, and sustainable design. The company claims that the AI-powered Yoga laptops are designed to anticipate user interaction and push the limits of high-performance gaming and content creation. As per Lenovo, the new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops bring innovation in performance and one will get an immersive gaming experience. The design language meets effective thermal management to deliver a seamless gameplay experience. The new Lenovo Legion 5i series features a number of innovative firsts and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i has powerful processing and graphics for budding gaming prowess.