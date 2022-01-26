comscore Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world’s first phone with 22GB RAM | BGR India

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

Legion Y90 is anticipated to tick all the boxes for the latest features on a gaming smartphone

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: January 26, 2022 3:03 PM IST

One of the amazing news from Lenovo well Lenovo may soon come up with its Legion Y90 gaming phone and knowing from the recent sources, it might just have the most impressive firepower we have seen on a phone till date. This includes the world’s first on the memory front as well as the latest Qualcomm flagship processor. The specifications of the Lenovo phone have been revealed in a recent leak by a noted tipster. Taking to Weibo, PandaIsBald shared the entire list of features that the Legion Y90 will supposedly come with. The phone is expected to launch sometime in February.

