Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

From Realme GT 2 Pro to Samsung M53 5G, here's a list of smartphones that are ready for a grand entry in April. Watch full list in the video.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: April 5, 2022 2:27 PM IST

Upcoming smartphone launches: We saw so many amazing smartphone launches with all latest and cool features, in the month of March. Now, when the Month of April has begun, smartphone brands like  Realme, Samsung, Oppo and Motorola are all set to launch new devices with latest and trendy features and specs. From Realme GT 2 Pro to Samsung M53 5G, here’s a list of smartphones that are ready for a grand entry in April. Watch full list in the video.

