Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today announced the launch of its much-awaited compact hatchback – stylish All-New Celerio. India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car*, the All-New Celerio offers a stellar mileage of 26.68 km/l**. Powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, it offers a spirited drive experience. Equipped with new-age design, enhanced road presence, host of safety, and smart features, the All-New Celerio is all set to revolutionize the compact hatchback segment once again. The All-New Celerio with an unparalleled driving experience, new 3D organic sculpted design, first-in-segment safety and convenience features bring the much-needed momentum and freshness in this segment.