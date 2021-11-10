comscore Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

Videos

Watch Next

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students 1.38

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price 2.6

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features 2.23

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features
PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features 2.03

News

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today announced the launch of its much-awaited compact hatchback – stylish All-New Celerio. India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car*, the All-New Celerio offers a stellar mileage of 26.68 km/l

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 10, 2021 4:52 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today announced the launch of its much-awaited compact hatchback – stylish All-New Celerio. India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car*, the All-New Celerio offers a stellar mileage of 26.68 km/l**. Powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, it offers a spirited drive experience. Equipped with new-age design, enhanced road presence, host of safety, and smart features, the All-New Celerio is all set to revolutionize the compact hatchback segment once again. The All-New Celerio with an unparalleled driving experience, new 3D organic sculpted design, first-in-segment safety and convenience features bring the much-needed momentum and freshness in this segment.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored