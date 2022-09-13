comscore Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

The smartphones will be priced below Rs 30,000 during the sale but the discount rate will be inclusive of all the bank offers as well as the exchange offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 13, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is expected to kickstart from September 23rd and the early access for Flipkart Plus members will start 24 hours before the sale. Flipkart has announced a few 5G phone discounts ahead of the sale, including the Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1). The smartphones will be priced below Rs 30,000 during the sale but the discount rate will be inclusive of all the bank offers as well as the exchange offers.

