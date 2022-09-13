Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

The smartphones will be priced below Rs 30,000 during the sale but the discount rate will be inclusive of all the bank offers as well as the exchange offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

Prabjot Kaur | Published: September 13, 2022 11:48 AM IST