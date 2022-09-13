The smartphones will be priced below Rs 30,000 during the sale but the discount rate will be inclusive of all the bank offers as well as the exchange offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is expected to kickstart from September 23rd and the early access for Flipkart Plus members will start 24 hours before the sale. Flipkart has announced a few 5G phone discounts ahead of the sale, including the Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1). The smartphones will be priced below Rs 30,000 during the sale but the discount rate will be inclusive of all the bank offers as well as the exchange offers.